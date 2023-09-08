Putin launches traffic over new portion of M-12 highway

NIZHNY NOVGOROD REGION, September 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched traffic over the portion of the M-12 highway, which connects Moscow and Arzamas. Simultaneously, a swath of a high-speed diameter connecting with the M-12 highway was launched in Moscow.

The head of state addressed the builders via video conference. The ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev, Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, Nizhny Novgorod Region Governor Gleb Nikitin and Vladimir Region Governor Alexander Avdeyev.

When asked for permission to launch the traffic over the highway, Putin said: "Permission granted. Let’s go."

He congratulated all attendees with the event, wishing them new achievements.

Traffic over 107 kilometers of the highway in Moscow and Vladimir Regions was launched last year; this year, traffic was also launched over the remaining 308 kilometers, making the highway from Moscow to Arzamas 415 km long. The highway connects four regions: Moscow, Moscow Region, Vladimir and Nizhny Novgorod Regions. The portion of the highway to Kazan is expected to be complete in December, 2023. The highway will reduce the travel time between these two cities from 12 to 6.5 hours.