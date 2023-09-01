Vnukovo Airport operates normally with all restrictions lifted

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Vnukovo Airport has lifted temporary restrictions on receiving and releasing aircraft, the air hub is operating normally, the airport's press service told reporters.

"To ensure safety, from 5:37 a.m. [Moscow time], some flights were diverted to other airports of the Moscow air hub. At 6:57 a.m. [Moscow time], flights were allowed to take off. At 7:28 a.m. [Moscow time], all flight restrictions were lifted. Vnukovo International Airport is operating normally," the press service said.

Earlier, it was reported that about 58 flights have been delayed in Moscow, according to the online board of Moscow airports.

As of 7:05 a.m. Moscow time, 11 flights were delayed at Sheremetyevo Airport, and one flight was canceled. At Vnukovo Airport, 17 flights were delayed. At Domodedovo Airport, 26 flights were delayed, and five flights were cancelled. At Zhukovsky Airport, four flights were delayed and two flights were canceled.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that a drone was downed in the Moscow Region’s Lyubertsy district. According to him, there were no casualties or damage.