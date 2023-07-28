Russia and Ethiopia to cooperate on peaceful use of nuclear energy

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom and the Ethiopian Ministry of Innovation and Technology signed a roadmap for cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, a TASS correspondent reported from the Russia-Africa summit.

The document was signed by the head of Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev, and the Minister of Innovation and Technology of Ethiopia, Molla Bellete.

"The roadmap defines the specific steps the parties will take in 2023-2025 to explore the possibilities of building nuclear power plant of large or small power capacity, as well as a Center for Nuclear Science and Technology in Ethiopia. The two parties plan to join forces to develop Ethiopia's national nuclear infrastructure, organize technical tours and seminars, and hold meetings of specialized working groups," the press service of the state corporation said.

The second Russia-Africa Summit, along with an economic and humanitarian forum, is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28. Similar to the first such event in 2019, the summit is being held under the rubric "For Peace, Security and Development." The event is being organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS, which is the official information partner and photo-hosting agency of the summit and forum, is also hosting the second Russia-Africa Media Forum.