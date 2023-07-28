BRICS Bank to finance Rosatom’s projects — CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. The BRICS Bank is going to finance certain nuclear projects of Rosatom, CEO of the Russian state corporation Aleksey Likhachev told reporters at the Russia-Africa summit.

"We have held large-scale talks with the BRICS New Development Bank and the President of the Bank for the first time. Agreements were reached on financing of certain projects in BRICS countries," Likhachev said.

This refers in the first instance to medical centers and small-capacity nuclear power plants in ground-based and mobile versions, the chief executive added.