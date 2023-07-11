Kazakhstan company interested in purchasing tramways made in Russia — manufacturer

YEKATERINBURG, July 11. /TASS/. PK Transport Systems is currently negotiating with a Kazakhstan-based customer for the supply of tramways, Alexander Dubrovkin, CEO of the Russian company, told TASS.

"[They] approached us," the chief executive said, responding to a question about whether there had been any inquiries from representatives of friendly countries about supplies of the company’s trams. "A [Kazakhstan-based] company has shown interest. We invited them to our assembly facility in St. Petersburg to show them the entire model range," Dubrovkin said. "That’s how we came to be holding these talks," he added.

The manufacturer presented the Nevsky, the first Russian-made, serial-produced, three-section tram with autopilot features, at the Innoprom 2023 international trade fair in Yekaterinburg.