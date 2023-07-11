Innoprom 2024 exhibition may be staged in Armenia — Eurasian Economic Commission

YEREVAN, July 11. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov suggested holding the Innoprom exhibition in fall 2024 in Armenia at the meeting of the industrial policy council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) said on its website on Tuesday.

"Relevant ministers of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia supported the Commission’s initiative to diffuse the practice of staging the Innoprom industrial exhibitions in EAEU countries. The new event staged in series in the Eurasian format in each country may become a central, a milestone show of EAEU’s industrial achievements. Russian Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov suggested holding the Innoprom in fall in 2024 in Armenia," EEC said.

Such exhibitions will provide an impetus to an increase in cooperative supplies, improve the image of the Eurasian industry, and will promote creation of joint ventures, participants in the meeting concur.