Russian stocks up as Tuesday trading opens, RTS Index surpasses 1,000 points

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as Tuesday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index added 0.31% to 2,865.64 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 1.02% to 1,003.34 points as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time. The RTS Index surpassed 1,000 points for the first time since June 30.

As of 10:15 a.m., the MOEX was up by 0.33% at 2,866.09 points, while the RTS was up by 0.68% at 999.93 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.06% at 90.36 rubles, the euro was up by 0.16% at 99.61 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.39% at 12.533 rubles.