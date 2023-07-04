Zaporozhye NPP power supply restored

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The power supply to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has been restored after a disruption Tuesday, according to the ZNPP Telegram channel.

"Operations on engagement of the ‘Dneprovskaya’ 750-kV power line have been completed by 14:00. The power plant operates as usual," ZNPP Director Yuri Chernichuk said in a statement.

Last night, Ukraine shut down the Dneprovskaya power line that supplies power to the nuclear power plant. After the power line was shut down, the power plant switched to reserve transformers.