Operation of bus terminals, railway stations in Rostov Region restored

ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 25. /TASS/. The work of bus terminals and railway stations in the Rostov Region has been restored in a normal mode, the regional ministry told TASS.

"Bus terminals and railway stations are working in normal mode. Tickets are on sale, all destinations are on schedule. There is no rush," the ministry reported on Sunday.

On Saturday, operation of terminals and railway stations in the Rostov Region was suspended due to the Wagner crisis.

On the evening of June 23, several audio recordings were posted on Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Telegram channel. He particularly claimed that his units had come under attack, which he blamed on the country’s military authorities. The Federal Security Service (FSB) launched a criminal probe into calls for armed mutiny. The Russian Defense Ministry slammed the allegations of a strike on the PMC Wagners "rear camps" as fake news.

Putin, in a televised address to the nation on Saturday, described the Wagner group’s actions as armed mutiny and betrayal, vowing to take tough measures against the mutineers.

Later on Saturday, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, in coordination with Putin, held talks with Prigozhin working out a de-escalation plan. Later, Prigozhin said that PMC Wagner was halting the movement of its convoys which appeared to be headed toward Moscow, turning them back and returning to field camps. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a criminal case against the Wagner chief would be dropped, while Prigozhin himself would go to Belarus. Besides, the Russian authorities pledged not to prosecute those at PMC Wagner who took part in the mutiny because of their "frontline merits.".