Russia’s steel production on the rise in May — WSA

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Steel production in Russia gained 8.8% year on year in May 2023 and totaled 6.8 mln metric tons, the World Steel Association (WSA) said.

Steel production in Russia ticked up by 1.9% annually to 32.1 mln metric tons in January-May 2023, according to the report by WSA.

Steel production by Russia, Ukraine and other CIS countries stood at 7.9 mln metric tons in this May, having increased by 11.5% in annual terms. These countries produced 36.9 mln metric tons of steel within five months of 2023, down 3.8% year on year.

Global steel production edged down by 5.1% in annual terms to 161.6 mln metric tons in May 2023, WSA reported.