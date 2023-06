ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Production at oil and gas projects in Sakhalin has recovered completely after the withdrawal of foreign companies, Governor of the Region Valery Limarenko told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Production is underway in our Sakhalin Region under Sakhalin-1 and Sakhalin-2 programs. Production has recovered completely after the exit of Exxon and Shell," the Governor said.