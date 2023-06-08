First Deputy Chief of Staff of Kremlin administration Kiriyenko visits Zaporozhye NPP

MELITOPOL, June 9. /TASS/. Sergey Kiriyenko, the first deputy chief of staff of the Russian presidential administration, has visited the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the plant said on Thursday.

"Sergey Kiriyenko, the first deputy chief of staff of the Russian presidential administration, has visited the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Sergey Kiriyenko held a meeting with the plant’s specialists and inspected the nuclear plant’s hydraulic engineering installations. He ascertained they operated as usual," the plant said in a statement.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces inflicted a missile strike on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant on the morning of June 6, destroying its valves and prompting an uncontrolled release of water.

The International Atomic Energy Agency on Wednesday said that the nuclear power plant continues to use the Kakhovka reservoir to replenish its water supply that it needs to cool the reactors. However, the water level in the reservoir is falling at a rate of 5-7 cm per hour following the destruction of the dam at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. If the water level falls below 12.7 meters, the pumps that supply the plant's cooling circuit will stop working. However, provided that the plant’s cooling ponds are filled to capacity, they will last a few months to ensure the cooling of the reactors and spent fuel, once the pumps are out of action, the IAEA said.