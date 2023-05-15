List of parallel imports to be reduced to motivate Russian manufacturers — minister

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry plans to gradually reduce the list of goods supplied to the country through parallel imports to encourage and create opportunities for local manufacturers, Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with TASS.

"We have been revising the list of products delivered under the parallel import program since the end of last year, gradually reducing the range. I mean we tried to balance the market as much as possible, and practically did so. Now we will continue cutting the list to encourage and create opportunities for local manufacturers," he said.

The market has been considerably saturated since the mechanism was put into effect, the minister noted, adding that supplies of equipment for industrial enterprises also continue.