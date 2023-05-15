Russia's international reserves up by $0.3 bln over week to $599.2 bln — Central Bank

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves increased by $0.3 billion over the week and amounted to $599.2 billion as of May 5, 2023, the Bank of Russia reported on Monday.

"As of May 5, f international reserves amounted to $599.2 billion, having increased over the week by $0.3 billion, or 0.1%, under the influence of a positive revaluation," the regulator says.

As of April 28, the reserves totaled $598.9 billion.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund, and monetary gold. Following the onset of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine Western countries slapped sanctions against the Bank of Russia. Apart from freezing Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves, all transactions related to management of the regulator’s reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf or at the direction of the Central Bank, were prohibited.