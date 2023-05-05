Drone, airplane near miss not confirmed — Aeroflot

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. No evidence has been found to substantiate information regarding a near miss involving a drone and an Aeroflot jet that was landing at Sheremetyevo Airport, the airline’s press service told reporters.

"We could not confirm the information about the near miss of a drone with the aircraft. This was probably an optical illusion, or, most likely, the passenger imagined it," the company said.

The Mash Telegram Channel reported earlier, citing a passenger, that an unidentified drone had attempted to attack the Aeroflot Airbus A320 jet flying from Samara to Moscow during its landing at Sheremetyevo Airport.