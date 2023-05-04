Russian stocks up during Thursday trading

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down at the opening of Thursday trading on Moscow Exchange, after which it moved to the positive territory.

As Thursday trading opened at 10:00 a.m., Moscow time the MOEX fell by 0.29% to 2,524.97 points, while the RTS lost 0.32% to 1,005.22 points.

As of 10:15 a.m., Moscow time the MOEX Index was up by 0.49% at 2,544.74 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index was up by 0.28% at 1,011.35 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.06% during FX trading on Moscow Exchange at 79.25 rubles, the euro exchange rate was down by 0.02% at 87.7 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.03% at 11.45 rubles.