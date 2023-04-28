Ruble’s rate up on Moscow Exchange following Central Bank’s key rate decision

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The ruble exchange rate extended gains against the main currencies during FX trading on Moscow Exchange on Friday following the Central Bank’s decision to keep the key rate at 7.5% per annum. The dollar and the euro went down below 80 and 88 rubles, respectively, for the first time since April 6, while the yuan fell below 11.5 rubles first since April 5, according to trading data.

Before the regulator’s decision was announced the dollar exchange rate was down by 1.18% at 80.37 rubles, while the euro exchange rate was down by 1.52% at 88.35 rubles. The yuan exchange rate was down by 0.95% at 11.594 rubles, according to trading data as of 1:29 p.m. Moscow time.

After the Central Bank’s publication, the dollar was down by 1.64% at 80 rubles as of 1:47 p.m. Moscow time, while the euro was down by 2.04% at 87.89 rubles. The yuan was down by 1.38% at 11.536 rubles.

As of 2:15 p.m., the dollar exchange rate was down by 2.18% on Moscow Exchange at 79.56 rubles, the euro was down by 2.64% at 87.35 rubles, while the yuan was down by 1.96% at 11.476 rubles.

Earlier, the Russian Central Bank kept the key rate at 7.5% per annum for the fifth consecutive time, noting that it would consider the necessity of key rate hike to stabilize inflation at the targeted level of 4% at its forthcoming meetings.