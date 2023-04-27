Ruble-dollar payments vanish — Russian official

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Cross-border money transfers of the ruble-dollar pair have essentially disappeared, Deputy Finance Minister of Russia Aleksey Moiseev said on Thursday.

"I believe it is no secret to anyone that ruble-dollar cross-border payments almost… I would say there are none. There are isolated cases from time to time. They are missing from a systemic point of view," the official said.

Payments in the ruble-euro pair still remain "but are also slowly going to zero," Moiseev noted.

"This is due to a number of reasons - with blocking of accounts, compliance taking weeks, reluctance to use this currency because it may not reach the beneficiary, and so on," he added.