Smart systems to be more actively used in urban improvement — Russian PM

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Innovative technologies and smart systems will be more actively employed in improvement of country’s settlements, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.

"We will pay much attention to beautification of public spaces, with more active use of innovative technologies; smart lighting systems in particular," the Prime Minister said.

"It is important to address without fail the opinion of people living there when making urban development decisions," Mishustin noted. "The urban environment must be very functional and modern and not merely beautiful for settlements to be comfortable for living," he said.