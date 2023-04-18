Rossiya Airlines replaces handling company in Turkey — executive

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Rossiya Airlines has changed its handling services provider in Turkey, deputy department director for the Russian air carrier Aleksey Tabakov said at the TransRussia exhibition.

"Havas supported sanctions against Russian companies and refused to service them for a number of reasons. We have changed the handling company," Tabakov said.

In January 2023, Russian mass media posted a letter from Turkey’s Havas, where the handling services provider warned about the risks of servicing 170 aircraft hit by US export sanctions. Sanctions prohibit refueling, maintenance and repair of such airplanes abroad. With this in mind, the company advised Russian carriers to plan flights to Turkey using airplanes containing less than 25% of parts made in the US. No restrictions followed for Russian aircraft after this letter.

"In March, we changed the handling company entirely in Turkey. This is a company that does not adhere to restrictions and accordingly services our planes," the executive added.