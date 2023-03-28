Drafting of Sino-Russian economic cooperation plan already underway — deputy PM

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Work on drafting a development plan for key areas of Russian-Chinese economic cooperation by 2030 has already gotten underway, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told reporters after a working meeting with China’s Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui.

"The governments of Russia and China were instructed to draft and approve a development plan for key areas of Sino-Russian economic cooperation up to 2030, which will be the roadmap for all practical interactions between our countries in the medium term. Efforts for preparing the draft have already started," Chernyshenko said.

The meeting agenda covered issues pertaining to the implementation of tasks set by the heads of state after bilateral talks earlier in March between the presidents of the two countries.