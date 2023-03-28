Russia fourth globally in composite production — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Russia has become one of the world’s top four producers of composite materials, Rosatom Chief Executive Officer Alexey Likhachev told reporters on Tuesday.

"It is safe to say that today Russia is among the top four composite [producers] along with the US, Japan and Western Europe and fully covers its demand," he said, adding that the country fully provides for the needs of its growing economy as well as the whole industrial landscape with composite materials.

The composite sector has increased 3.5-fold as of today, while the industry has reached full import substitution on the whole range, ensuring the required quality, Likhachev said. "Shipbuilding, aircraft construction, space, ‘green energy’, special products, state defense order - all this is impossible without composites. This achievement belongs to a whole range of enterprises that are all links in the same chain, those being both state companies and private ones. And we are very grateful that a solid composite cluster has been formed in the country," he stated.

The state corporation plans to take the leading positions globally in terms of the production of composites and articles made therefrom as early as by 2030, the CEO stressed. "Rosatom is facing a very simple task. We are the generally accepted leader in global nuclear technology. And our strategic task is to match this same level in another five key areas. No doubt composites top the list of those key areas. And exactly in this area we plan to become one of the top global producers by 2029-2030," he said.