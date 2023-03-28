Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 42.2 mcm via Sudzha

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 42.2 mln cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station, a Gazprom representative told reporters, adding that the request for pumping through Sokhranovka had been rejected by the Ukrainian side.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station of 42.2 mln cubic meters as of March 28. The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected," he said. On Monday, March 27, the pumping equaled 40 mln cubic meters.

Earlier it was reported on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) that the requests for transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukrainian territory on March 28 totaled 42.4 mln cubic meters via Sudzha.

The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries. The pumping through Nord Stream has been fully suspended.