Net profit of En+ Group energy business rises by 2.7% to $384 mln in 2022

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The net profit of the energy segment of En+ Group under IFRS increased by 2.7% and amounted to $384 mln in 2022, the company said on Thursday.

Adjusted EBITDA of the group's energy business increased by 7% to $1.25 bln, while EBITDA margin decreased by 5 p.p. to 32.3%. At the same time, capital expenditures increased by 47.7% to $474 mln, due to the strengthening of the ruble and the growing price of materials and equipment against the backdrop of inflation, among other reasons.

Energy segment revenue of En+ Group for 2022 increased by 23.8% to $3.89 bln. The company's net debt increased by 0.8% to $3.86 bln.

At the same time, consolidated net income for the group as a whole reached $1.85 bln in 2022, which is 47.8% lower than in 2021. Revenue rose 17.2% to $16.55 bln, while Adjusted EBITDA fell 21.9% to $3.12 bln.

En+ Group is a vertically integrated producer of aluminum and electricity. It combines power plants with a capacity of 19.7 GW and aluminum production with a capacity of 3.9 mln metric tons per year (through a controlling stake in Rusal).