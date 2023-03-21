Russian business unlikely to take ‘proposals’ on quitting sanctions seriously — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Major Russian entrepreneurs "stand on the Russian ground" and they are unlikely to take seriously the West’s "proposals" how to quit sanctions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday commenting on a respective initiative regarding Russian businessmen made by ex-US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul.

McFaul suggested in his blog earlier that large Russian entrepreneurs might have a way of quitting the West’s sanctions, which implies condemning the Ukrainian conflict, as well as donating half of the fortune to the Ukrainian restoration fund and withdrawal of investments from Russia.

"Let’s put it like that: large entrepreneurs stand on the Russian ground, they have enterprises working here, their investments work here, in Russia. They are doing business here, their main earnings are also made here. That is why it is unlikely that any of those who stand here, on the Russian ground, will take such proposals seriously," Peskov said.