UNITED NATIONS, March 18. /TASS/. The office of the UN Secretary-General does not specify the details of the Black Sea Grain Initiative’s extension.

Earlier on Saturday, the Secretary-General spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the deal had been prolonged.

He remarked he could offer no comment, when asked by TASS for how long the agreements had been extended.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Russia had agreed to keep the grain deal effective for only 60 days.