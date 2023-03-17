Risks for domestic financial system from banking crisis abroad minimal — Central Bank

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The instability of Western financial systems, including the bankruptcy of Western banks, will have minimal implications for the Russian financial system, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

"We believe risks for the financial sector - direct negative implications for the financial sector - are minimal. This is because our financial system is less connected to the global financial system, and this is probably the main point," Nabiullina said.

"Definitely, there can be indirect monetary factors, through the maintained high level of global inflation in countries, global prices and prices used to review the export parity for our goods. In other words, such effect can be," she added.