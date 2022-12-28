Oil refining in Russia down 3.6% in 11M to 251 mln tons, says Rosstat

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Oil refining by Russian oil companies fell by 3.6% in January-November 2022 to 251 mln tons, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

The production of petroleum products went down by 3.9% in annual terms in November, and by 2.1% by October.

Motor gasoline production amounted to 3.4 mln tons in November, down by 1.7% year-on-year, and 38.5 mln tons in the first 11 months of 2022, up by 3.9% year-on-year, the statistics service said.

The production of diesel fuel decreased by 3.9% in November year-on-year to 7.1 mln tons, and increased by 5.3% in 11 months to 76.9 mln tons.