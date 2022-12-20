Telegram not engaged in deliberately spreading anti-Russian info, lawmaker assures

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Telegram, the cloud-based messenging system, is not deliberately spreading hostile information about Russia, unlike Twitter and Facebook (outlawed in Russia as belonging to the Meta corporation, which has been recognized as extremist), a Russian lawmaker said on Tuesday.

"I’ll take the liberty of saying that Telegram is not purposely disseminating hostile information about Russia, like Facebook and Twitter," Alexey Pushkov, chairman of the Commission on Information Policy and Relations with the Mass Media of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house), told a news conference, when reporting on the results of the commission’s activities in 2022.

According to Pushkov, Facebook and Twitter not only deliberately posted anti-Russian political information but also "willfully violated Russian laws." "They were delaying the removal of prohibited publications, such as, say, extremist incitement, child pornography, and so on, for years. A multitude of our laws had been ignored. Some 5,000-6,000 items of content that were supposed to be removed are still available," he stressed.

Telegram, in his words, is now an important Russian-language platform, "with no discrimination against Russian users and authors who advocate Russia’s interests." "It does have some elements of hostile content, but they are insignificant. As far as I can tell, it is not the company’s deliberate policy," he added.