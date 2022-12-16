Henkel confirms independence of its Russian unit named Lab Industries

BERLIN, December 16. /TASS/. Henkel confirms that its Russian unit will act as an independent company under the name of Lab Industries from January 1, 2023, the German company said on Friday.

"Yes, we can confirm that," a Henkel’s spokesperson told TASS. "Henkel in Russia will act as an independent unit under the name of Lab Industries from January 1, 2023," he said.

The company decided to terminate its operations in Russia in April 2022, the spokesman noted. "It is necessary to ensure when preparing for the announced sale that the local business can work independently from global business processes and systems of Henkel," he added.