Germany’s Scholz vows EU won’t impede exports of Russian grain, fertilizers

BRUSSELS, December 16. /TASS/. The European Union will not hinder exports of Russian grain and fertilizers, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told a press conference following the EU summit in Brussels.

"We have concluded an agreement, meaning the UN Secretary General and Russia," he said. "First of all, to allow the export of grain and fertilizers from Ukraine through the Black Sea. This is happening now," the chancellor stated. Meanwhile, he noted that it would be much better to transport large volumes by sea. "And from the very outset, this was connected with the UN Secretary General’s solid commitment that Russian grain and Russian fertilizers could also be exported, which is also essential for global food security," Scholz emphasized.

"And this is why, of course, one of the policies that we assumed today is that this agreement by the Secretary General will also be observed by the European Union," he added.