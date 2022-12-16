Russian investments in US government securities remain at slightly over $2 bln in October

WASHINGTON, December 16. /TASS/. Russia’s investments in US government securities were almost flat in October compared with the previous month at $2.034 bln, according to the files released by the US Department of the Treasury.

In September such investments equaled $2.015 bln, and overall, they have remained at the level of slightly over $2 bln since March. In February, Russia’s investments in US government securities amounted to $3.753 bln.

Long-term bonds in Russian investments amounted to $25 mln in October ($16 mln higher than in September), whereas short-term bonds equaled $2.009 bln ($3 mln higher than in September).

Russia began to sharply reduce investments in the US public debt in the spring of 2018. Particularly, in April 2018 they dropped from $96 bln to $48.7 bln, and in May - to $14.9 bln.

Japan remained the largest holder of US government securities in October with roughly $1.07 trillion compared with $1.12 trillion in September, followed by China ($909.6 bln), and the UK ($638.5 bln).