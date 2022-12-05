Kremlin assures oil price cap won’t affect Russia’s special military operation

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The Russian economy has more than enough potential to provide for the special military operation’s needs and the recently-introduced price cap on Russian crude will not affect its course, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The economy of the Russian Federation has the necessary capacity to meet all the needs and requirements of the special military operation," Peskov assured journalists. "These measures [oil price cap] will have no impact [on the special military operation] whatsoever."

"However, these measures will undoubtedly have an impact on the stability of the global energy market, as far as its complete destabilization goes," he pointed out.

On December 5, the EU’s embargo on Russian oil shipments by sea and its $60 a barrel cap on seaborne Russian crude became applicable. The G7 and Australia joined the EU price ceiling. A number of European experts worry that the measure will negatively affect the global economy. Russia warned earlier that it would not sell its crude under the conditions envisaged by the price cap, even if forced to cut production.