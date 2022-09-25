Two ships with food from Ukraine call at ports in Italy and Spain

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Two ships with food from Ukraine arrived in the ports in Italy and Spain on Sunday, according to Marine Traffic, a ship tracking online service.

Thus, the Maranta ship with 5,300 tonnes of soybeans has called at the port of Ravenna in Italy, and the Super Saka bulk carries with 29,000 tonnes of wheat and 21,000 tonnes of corn has arrived in Spain’s Tarragona.

Apart from that, the Greifswald ship with 492 tonnes of corn was anchored at Turkey’s Karasu waiting for mooring.

A package of documents geared to resolve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. One of the documents envisages a mechanism of exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. An agreement between Russia, Turkey and the United Nations provides for the establishment of a four-side coordination center to search ships carrying grain to prevent weapons smuggling and avoid provocations.