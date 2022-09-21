MOEX Index down by 3.83%, RTS Index down by 4.1% on Wednesday

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russian stock indices continued to decline on Wednesday in the light of a rich news background related to geopolitics.

By the end of trading session, the MOEX index fell by 3.83% to 2,130.71 points, the RTS index decreased by 4.1%, to 1,106.82 points.

On Wednesday evening, the price of Brent oil fell by 0.78% to $89.91 per barrel on news of an increase in commercial oil reserves in the US by 1.1 million barrels per week.

The dollar exchange rate at the end of the day rose by 0.03% to 60.62 rubles, the euro rate fell by 0.45%, to 60.14 rubles.

On Wednesday, the growth leaders, or rather, the few shares that grew in price, were the securities of Ashinsky Metallurgical Plant (+7.1%), Samolet Group (+2.9%), Cherkizovo Agricultural Holding (+2.2%), apparently due to the fact that amid a market collapse, as a rule, the shares of small and medium capitalization companies go up in price, said Natalya Milchakova, a leading analyst at Freedom Finance Global.

The decrease leaders were depository receipts of the X5 Retail Group holding (-8.8%), securities of the Polymetal Group (-8.3%) and VK holding (-8.2%).

According to BCS World of Investments, on September 22, the MOEX index will be in the range of 2,100-2,300 points, the forecast range for the dollar-ruble pair is 59-62 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX index in the corridor of 2,100-2,200 points, the dollar and euro against the ruble at the levels of 60-63 rubles.