Aeroflot plans to resume flights to Dubai in October

VLADIVOSTOK, September 8. /TASS/. Aeroflot airline plans to resume the flights to Dubai that were put on hold earlier this year, in October, Chief Executive Officer of the national flag carrier Sergey Aleksandrovsky told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Our international program has been largely formed and is developing overall. We keep two Turkish directions in the winter schedule, Istanbul and Antalya, and the Maldives. Two flights per week to the Seychelles will be added. Thailand will be added, with sales to Phuket already started. We plan to open Bangkok shortly. Starting October, we plan to start slights to Dubai. We are considering the opening of flights from Moscow to Sharm el-Sheikh, Hurghada, and to Goa," he explained.

Organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the Seventh Eastern Economic Forum is running from September 5 to September 8 in Vladivostok. TASS is the event’s general information partner and its official photohost agency. This year, the theme of the forum is: "On the Path to a Multipolar World."