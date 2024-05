MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate grew by 5 kopecks from Tuesday’s close, reaching 91.16 rubles on the Moscow Exchange as the trade opened on Wednesday.

The euro declined by 1 ruble 34.25 kopecks, to 97.49 rubles.

In turn, the yuan gained 0.8 kopecks, trading at 12.604 rubles.