Novatek received required equipment for Arctic LNG 2 trains — CEO

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Novatek has managed to receive all the required equipment for the Arctic LNG 2 project before introduction of sanctions, CEO Leonid Mikhelson told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We received the core equipment in total. Sanctions for supplies were imposed since May 27; we had got all the required equipment for all three trains before May 27. We are finding the solution for all engineering issues and feel ourselves confident for the second and the third trains. They will be launched soon," the top manager said.

The Arctic LNG 2 project is the second LNG project of Novatek in Arctic Russia.