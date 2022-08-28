Russian farmers expect record sunflower harvest of 16.8 mln tonnes in 2022

BARNAUL, August 28. /TASS/. The gross harvest of sunflower in Russia in 2022 will reach a record-breaking figure and rise by 7% to 16.8 mln tonnes in net weight, according to General Director of the ProZerno analytical center Vladimir Petrichenko.

"If we talk about the oilseed market, this year we see an absolutely record-breaking situation - both in terms of area and yield. Favorable conditions that have developed this season will give us 16.8 mln tonnes of sunflower in net weight, according to my estimations," Petrichenko said.

He noted that last year the gross sunflower harvest reached 15.656 mln tonnes. Soybean harvest is projected to amount to 5.5 mln tonnes, rapeseed - 4 mln tonnes.

Earlier, Petrichenko forecast that the total gross grain harvest in 2022 in Russia could reach 145 mln tonnes in 2022, while the export potential will be 55-56 mln tonnes.