Belarusian GDP down 5.2% in January-July — statistics

MINSK, August 16. /TASS/. The gross domestic product (GDP) of Belarus contracted by 5.2% year-on-year in January - July 2022, the National Statistics Committee said on Tuesday.

"The first estimate of the gross domestic product for January - July 2022 was made. The GDP volume in comparable prices was 94.8% against the level in January - July 2021. The GDP deflator index in January - July totaled 116.8% against the like period of the last year," the Committee said.

Agricultural output tumbled 10.4% in seven months of this year. Industrial output moved downward by 6.2% in all segments, except the mining industry that showed the 2.2% increase.