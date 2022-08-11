Scholz urges Russia to take turbine for Nord Stream from Germany, import gas

BERLIN, August 11. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has urged the Russian side to take the turbine for Nord Stream repaired in Canada and continue importing gas.

"Each can see that it is ready and may be imported," he told a press conference in Berlin on Thursday. "Take it. It is here," Scholz added.

The Nord Stream gas pipeline, which supplies gas from Russia to Europe, has been used at about 20% of its maximum capacity since July 27 due to the shutdown of two gas turbines. One of them, built in Canada by Siemens Energy, was sent to Montreal for repairs. Due to Ottawa’s sanctions against Russia, the manufacturer initially refused to return the repaired turbine to Germany, but after numerous requests from Berlin, the company decided to do it.

On July 25, Gazprom announced the forced shutdown of another gas turbine engine at the Portovaya compressor station. Currently, only one turbine remains in working condition. Meanwhile, the European Commission said earlier the EU’s sanctions did not restrict the delivery of Siemens’ gas turbine for Nord Stream to Russia, whereas Siemens Energy claimed the turbine required for the full-fledged functioning of the gas pipeline was ready for being used, the German side could send it.