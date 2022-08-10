Oil pumping via Druzhba to resume in next 24 hours, says Slovakian deputy PM

PRAGUE, August 10. /TASS/. The pumping of Russian oil through Ukraine via the southern line of the Druzhba oil pipeline may resume in the next 24 hours, Slovakian Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Richard Sulik said in an address broadcast by the country’s TV channels on Wednesday.

"The pumping of oil via Druzhba may resume in the next 24 hours," he said.

The payment for transit of Russian oil through Ukrainian territory was performed by the Hungarian oil and gas concern MOL, which owns the Bratislava-based Slovnaft refinery, one of the largest in Central European countries, Sulik said, adding that Ukraine should allow transit after funds are credited to bank account.

"The issue is purely about a technical issue [with suspension of oil supplies via Druzhba]. Do not interpret it in a different way," he noted.

The payment to the Ukrainian side was made through a Slovnaft account, according to Deputy PM. The concern transferred "9-10 mln euro," he said, adding that "no drama occurred from the financial viewpoint, everything was fixed today.".