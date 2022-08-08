Russian companies to be able to open D type accounts to honor Eurobond commitments

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian companies will be able to open D type accounts to honor commitments towards Eurobond holders, according to the presidential decree posted on Monday.

A Russian legal entity having commitments related to Eurobonds will be able to send an application to a Russian bank on the basis of authorizations issued by the Central Bank of Russia or the government commission on control over foreign investments for opening of the D type account in the name of one or several nonresident or resident holders of Eurobonds, the document reads.

Accounts are maintained in rubles and can be opened without personal presence of Eurobond holders. Russian debtors will make money transfers to D type accounts in rubles at the official rate of the Bank of Russia on the day of such payment.