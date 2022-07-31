Russia to develop gas export pipelines in Black Sea, built processing facilities in Baltic

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia plans to develop gas export pipelines in the Black and Azov Seas and built new hydrocarbon processing and transportation facilities, according to the new Maritime Doctrine, which was approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday.

"In the Black and Azov Seas: further development export gas transportation system, including the system of underwater pipelines," the document says.

The doctrine also envisages surveying works and development of economically yielding fields in the Black and Azov Seas.

Apart from that, it is planned to build new hydrocarbon processing and transportation facilities in the Baltic Sea. "In the Baltic Sea: the development of domestic coastal and port infrastructure - railways, logistics centers, and port facilities, including specializing in the processing and transportation of hydrocarbon resources, in the interests of re-orienting exported and imported cargoes to domestic ports," the document reads.

The doctrine also prioritizes the development of fuel and energy resources of the Arctic and creating favorable conditions for the activities of Russian oil and gas transport companies.

Along with that, the doctrine sets the task of ensuring Russia’s independence in the construction of maritime pipelines.