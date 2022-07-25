German authorities mum on Siemens turbine for Nord Stream pipeline

BERLIN, July 25. /TASS/. The German Economy Ministry will not disclose any information about the location of the Siemens turbine required for the full-fledged operation of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, Beate Baron, the ministry’s spokesperson said on Monday.

"I must reiterate that this refers to obvious security problems, and we therefore are not furnishing any information on where the turbine is located," Baron insisted. All the legal requirements were satisfied, the spokesperson said. "Legal matters related to EU sanctions have priority," she noted.

Canada has issued an export license not subject to EU sanctions, Baron noted. "All the parties involved declared that this turbine’s transportation does not fall under the European Union’s sanctions," she stressed. "We cannot furnish information about the turbine for security reasons," the official added.