Gazprom committed to its liabilities and will continue to fulfil them — Putin

TEHRAN, July 20. /TASS/. Russia’s gas utility Gazprom has always fulfilled its gas supplies liabilities and will continue to do so, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday after the Astana Trio (Russia, Iran, Turkey) summit in Tehran.

"Gazprom has always fulfilled, fulfils and will continue to fulfil all of its liabilities," he stressed.

According to the Russian president, Western nations are seeking to shift responsibility for their own mistakes in the energy policy on Russia, and on Gazprom in particular.

"I don’t know whether it is worth going into detail concerning the energy policy of European nations, which disregarded the importance of traditional energy sources and staked on non-traditional ones. They are big specialists in non-traditional relations. And in the energy sector, they also opted to stake on non-traditional types of energy: the sun, winds," he noted ironically.

"But the winter was long, with no winds. That’s all," he added.