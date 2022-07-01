Nord Stream pipeline to be closed for annual maintenance from July 11 to 21 — operator

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Both lines of the Nord Stream gas pipeline will be shut down for annual scheduled maintenance from July 11 to 21, Nord Stream AG, the gas pipeline operator, said on Friday.

"From 11 to 21 July 2022, Nord Stream AG will temporarily shut down both lines of its gas pipeline system for routine maintenance works inclusive testing of mechanical elements and automation systems for ensuring reliable, safe, and efficient pipeline operations," the company said.

"The schedule for the maintenance activities has been closely coordinated with Nord Stream’s upstream and downstream partners," the pipeline operator added.