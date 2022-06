MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The authorized oil production level for Russia and Saudi Arabia in August 2022 will be 11.004 mln barrels per day for each country, OPEC said in the communique after the OPEC+ ministerial meeting.

Russia and Saudi Arabia can therefore scale up oil production in August by 171,000 barrels daily each.

The total oil production level of OPEC+ participants can grow to 43.2 mln barrels per day.