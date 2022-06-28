Nokian Tyres will lay off 300 workers of its plant in Leningrad region — authorities

ST. PETERSBURG, June 28. /TASS/. The Finnish tire maker Nokian Tyres has notified the authorities of the Leningrad region that it will lay off 300 employees of its local plant in July, the press service of the regional government announced on Tuesday.

"The administration of the Leningrad Region received a notice of dismissal of 300 employees of Nokian Tyres by agreement of the parties in July 2022. As for the company's plans for a "controlled exit" from the Russian market, we are currently waiting for more detailed information from Nokian Tyres on the exit model, after which it will be harmonized with the requirements of Russian legislation and a set of compensatory measures will be developed," the press service says.

Earlier Nokian Tyres announced on its website that it has decided to initiate a controlled exit from the Russian market due to the situation in Ukraine.

The company stressed that this process will be done with due consideration to local employees and legislation.