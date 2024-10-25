Russia-North Korea treaty on military assistance sends deterrent signal — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. The provisions of the treaty between Russia and North Korea on military assistance in the event of an escalation against one of the parties serve as a deterrent signal for all, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and BRICS Sherpa Sergey Ryabkov stated at a press conference following the association’s summit in Kazan.

"The treaty says everything. The parameters of mutual assistance beyond what is stated in it are not a matter for public discussion. First of all, I would like to highlight that the provision on military assistance is invoked only in cases of escalation against one of the parties to this treaty," the senior diplomat explained. "If there is no aggression against North Korea, then the relevant provision of this treaty remains as it is formulated and written on paper, and this serves as a signal for everyone—a signal of deterrence," Ryabkov emphasized.

The comprehensive strategic partnership treaty was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the Russian head of state’s visit to Pyongyang in June. Among other things, the two sides agreed to provide each other with military assistance in the event of aggression. "In the event that one of the parties is subjected to an armed attack by one or more states and thus finds itself in a state of war, the other party shall immediately render military and other assistance by all means at its disposal in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and in accordance with the laws of the Russian Federation and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the fourth article of the treaty states.